Upreti Sisters’ Garhwali, Kumaoni and Jaunsari songs created a sensation and the Virasat stage swayed with joy

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 9 Oct: At Virasat Sadhana on Thursday, the devotional essence created by the beautiful instrumental performances of various school children filled the atmosphere with joy and divinity. In today’s Virasat evening, children from different schools showcased their exceptional talents and won everyone’s hearts. The Virasat Sadhana venue became melodious and serene with the charm of instrumental music. In the morning session of the ongoing Virasat Mahotsav held at Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Stadium, the talented children presented mesmerizing performances of Indian classical music. Students from various reputed schools and institutions of Dehradun captivated everyone with their instrumental artistry. Each student, along with their teachers and companions, presented beautiful instrumental performances that filled the environment with sweetness and joy.

Among the participants were Aniruddh Nautiyal (tabla) from Doon University, accompanied by Raghav Sharma; Lovkesh Prakash (tabla) from St. Kabir Academy, accompanied by Aman Nirala; Dipanshu Gaur (pakhawaj) from PYDS Learning Academy, accompanied by Deepak Kumar Bhardwaj; Abhinav Pokhriyal (tabla) from Tarun Sangeet Evam Vichar Manch, accompanied by Raghav Sharma; and Vinayak Bhardwaj (sitar) from Doon Valley Public School, accompanied by Deepak Kumar Bhardwaj — all of whom gave wonderful performances that won everyone’s hearts. In addition, Manveer Singh from Doon International School impressed the audience by performing Teen Taal on tabla. Furthermore, Sukhpreet Singh (tabla) from The Asian School, accompanied by Anvesh Kant; Akshaj Goyal (tabla) from The Oasis, accompanied by Shvibhushit Singh; Vihaan Joshi (tabla) from Shikshankur The Global School, accompanied by Raghav Sharma; Mahi Singh from Surendra Sangeet Vidyalaya Samiti, accompanied by Raghav Sharma; and Aditi Verma from Filefot Public School, accompanied by Sarthak Kumar — all filled the Virasat Sadhana with melodious rhythm.

Upreti Sisters’ Garhwali, Kumaoni and Jaunsari songs created a sensation and the Virasat stage swayed with joy

The day at Virasat Mahotsav became exceptionally melodious and delightful when Uttarakhand’s famous Upreti Sisters presented a soulful bouquet of Garhwali, Kumaoni, and Jaunsari folk songs. They began their performance with Ganesh Vandana and Nyoli, invoking divine blessings through devotional renditions. This was followed by Sagun Akhar and Mangal Geet. The grand presentation of Uttarakhand’s folk music by the Upreti Sisters filled the Virasat stage with rhythm and beauty. In the end, they performed traditional compositions like Chhapeli, Sadhai Geet, Chhabili, Chhanchuri, Henoli, Raso, and Santho-Atho — each reflecting the poetic and rhythmic charm of Uttarakhand’s mountains. Along with the Upreti Sisters, seven other talented artists accompanied them — Dinesh Krishna on harmonium, Pandit Ajay Shankar Mishra on tabla, Ram Charan Juyal on morchang and hudka, Raghav Gaudiyal on flute, Amit Dangwal on dholak, Raveen Rana on side rhythm, and Mohit Joshi on keyboard.

Deborshee Bhattacharjee’s songs and music filled Virasat with fragrance and charm

Deborshee began his performance with an old composition in Raag Yaman, “Sansar Mein Apna Kachhu Na Hi…,” which mesmerized the audience. His next piece, an original composition, was “Tu Jag Mein Sharam Rakh Meri…,” followed by a composition of his spiritual guru, Ustad Amir Khan Sahab. On tabla, he was accompanied by the renowned Shubh Maharaj, and on harmonium by Pandit Dharmnath Mishra — whose beautiful accompaniment created a soulful atmosphere. On tanpura, he was supported by Pragya, Vivek Mishra, and Abhigyan Bhardwaj.

The Chief Guest of today’s Virasat evening, Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan, honored renowned singer Deborshee Bhattacharjee and his team members — Dharmnath Mishra, Pandit Shubh Maharaj, Pragya, and Abhigyan Bhardwaj — and formally inaugurated the Virasat evening. REACH founder RK Singh and entrepreneur Rashmi Bardhan were also present. Afterwards, the special guest of the evening, eminent sitar player Anupama Bhagwat, began her classical performance.

Sitar player Anupama Bhagwat’s classical music performance became the royal glory of Virasat

Thursday’s evening at Virasat belonged to the globally acclaimed classical music artist and one of the finest female sitar players, Anupama Bhagwat. She began her performance with Raag Bageshree in Vilambit Teen Taal with an introductory Alaap and Jod, followed by a Tarana in Jhaptal and then a composition in Ektal.