Enhanced coordination will lead to a cohesive regional security framework: Deepam Seth

Uttarakhand hosts 12th meeting of NRPCC

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 9 Oct: The 12th Meeting of the Northern Region Police Coordination Committee (NRPCC) was held today under the chairmanship of Deepam Seth, Director General of Police, Uttarakhand, at the Police Headquarters.

The NRPCC serves as a crucial inter-state platform aimed at strengthening cooperation and coordination among the Northern States and Union Territories to address emerging law enforcement challenges and promote synergy in policing efforts.

In his inaugural address, DGP Seth welcomed all participating police chiefs and other senior officers. He stated that the NRPCC was established in 2015 following the directions of the Prime Minister during the DGsP/IGsP Conference. The Committee comprises Police Chiefs of Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chandigarh, and Delhi. The previous meeting was hosted by Himachal Pradesh Police in October, 2024. This year, Uttarakhand Police was given the opportunity to host the 2025 edition of this important regional forum.

Key Discussions and Agenda points: The meeting witnessed detailed deliberations on issues of cross-border crimes, drug trafficking, cybercrime, and the spread of radical ideologies through digital platforms.

Given the recent incidents of heavy rainfall, cloudbursts, and flash floods across Northern India, special focus was given to enhancing disaster preparedness of police forces.

The participants also discussed issues related to Railway Security, especially in the context of the upcoming Mahakumbh Mela–2027 in Haridwar, and also reviewed security arrangements along the India–Nepal border. The role of Tourist Police in ensuring visitor safety and promoting responsible tourism was also highlighted.

Notable presentations by States/ UTs: Senior officers from various States and UTs shared their insights, experiences, and best practices through thematic presentations: Shatrujeet Kapoor, DGP, Haryana (Cyber Crime: Latest Strategies & Trends); Prakash D, DG Railways, Uttar Pradesh (Securing Railway Infrastructure: Concerns & Challenges); Devesh Shrivastava, Special Commissioner, Delhi Police (Social Media Disinformation: Mitigating Impact on Law & Order); SD Singh Jamwal, DGP, Ladakh (Tourist Police: Helping Visitors for a True Ladakh Experience); Sagar Preet Hooda, DGP, Chandigarh* (Implementation of New Criminal Laws: Best Practices & Success Stories); Nilabh Kishor, ADG, Punjab (Drugs of Concern: Future Strategies for Effective Enforcement); Naveed, SSP Special Branch, Jammu & Kashmir (Weaponising Narratives); Arjit Sen Thakur, SP (SDRF), Himachal Pradesh (Extreme Weather Events: Enhancing Disaster Preparedness & Response); and Manjunath TC, Superintendent of Police (Intelligence & Security), Uttarakhand: Managing the Indo-Nepal Border: Security Concerns and Challenges

SP Manjunath TC elaborated on the unique geographical and socio-cultural characteristics of the Indo–Nepal border and the security challenges posed by human trafficking, narcotics smuggling, illegal trade, and cross-border crimes.

The discussion emphasized the need for enhanced surveillance, use of advanced technology, and community participation to strengthen border management and address emerging threats in light of recent developments in Nepal.

In his closing address, ADG (Intelligence & Security/Administration) AP Anshuman extended gratitude to all participants and observed that such forums are vital for inter-state police cooperation and national internal security strengthening. He underlined that the meeting not only facilitated the sharing of best practices but also reinforced the collective commitment towards capacity building, mutual coordination, and technological collaboration among the police forces of Northern India.

Senior officers including Dr V Murugesan, ADG (Law & Order/STF/Cyber), all IGs, and other senior officials of Uttarakhand Police were also present on the occasion.