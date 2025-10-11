ARSP felicitates Ambassador of Palestine

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 9 Oct: A brief ceremony was held at the Vasant Vihar residence of former Information Commissioner JP Mamgain, where the Antar Rashtriya Sahyog Parishad-Bharat (ASRP) Dehradun Chapter President and former IG SS Kothiyal, along with Uttarakhand State President Rajeev Berry, extended a cordial welcome to the Palestinian Ambassador, Abdullah Mohammad Abu Shawesh.

The Council’s Patron Dr. S. Farooq extended Diwali greetings in a delightful manner, while Patron Rakesh Oberai gave an insightful interpretation of India’s core philosophy — “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” (The world is one family).

Vice President Dayanand Chandola elaborated on the objectives of the International Cooperation Council.

Colonel Ajay Kothiyal (Retd) presented an in-depth overview of the Indian Army’s functioning during external conflicts.

The event was effectively conducted by District Secretary Aadesh Shukla. Vice President RK Bhatt introduced the Chief Guest.

Those present included State President Rajeev Berry, Dehradun Chapter President SS Kothiyal, Vice President Chandragupta Vikram, Treasurer Ashok Sharma, Executive Member of Bal Sudhar Samiti Namita Mamgain, Uttarakhand Government Secretary Ranjana, Sudhanshu Kukreti, Uma Vikram, Abhishek Baudai, Ajit Tomar, and several other dignitaries.