World Sight Day observed by Uttarakhand Optometrist Association across the state

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 9 Oct: The Uttarakhand Optometrist Association observed World Sight Day across the state and in other parts of the country through registered optometrists (eye vision specialists). This global day, celebrated every year on the second Thursday of October, aims to promote awareness about eye health and the importance of good vision.

Good eyesight is essential for the well-being of every individual, as the eyes are among the most sensitive and invaluable organs of the human body. To mark the day, registered optometrists organized various awareness and community outreach activities, including free eye check-up camps to educate people about preventive eye care and the need for regular eye examinations.

Free vision screening camps were organized at several centers including: Narayan Vision Optics, I Netram, Gaurav Optical, Perfect Vision, Rana Optical Point, Ahuja Eye Care Centre (Delhi), Mahesh Eye Care (Uttarkashi), Anil Eye Care Centre, Surya Eye Care (Gairsain); and Vijay Eye Care, and several other optometry clinics across the region.

On this special occasion, the Uttarakhand Optometrist Association extended greetings and best wishes to the people of Uttarakhand on the occasion of World Sight Day.

A delegation from the Association also met the Director General, Medical Health and Family Welfare, Uttarakhand , Tara Arya, in Dehradun to convey their greetings and express concern over malpractices in eye health services across the state . The delegation emphasized that eye examinations must be conducted only by trained and registered professionals to prevent damage and safeguard public eye health. A formal representation on the issue was also submitted to the Secretary, Health, Government of Uttarakhand .

The Director General acknowledged the concerns raised and assured that appropriate measures would be taken to ensure mandatory certification and registration verification for practitioners involved in vision care, thereby ensuring the safety of citizens’ eye health.