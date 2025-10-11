Book Review

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 9 Oct: Dr Meenu Sodhi Sharma is a renowned author and scholar of high repute whose remarkable book, ‘The Fleeting Moments: Catch Them!’, has been launched recently and is creating ripples.

In this thought-provoking book, the author has tried to analyse the different paths of life that various kinds of people follow in their worldly existence. Some paths are the positive ones, whereas others are quite negative. An in–depth view is shared by the author with the readers. It is an intriguing read as she discusses the outcome of each choice!

It is an unputdownable book, as it deals with the different and various choices that we make for ourselves in leading our life in a very simple and sincere way. The experiences shared in this book are most honest, sincere and heart—touching as they have been described in a very sensitive manner.

The intention of the author is that all the readers should choose the meaningful and mindful path of leading a most worthwhile and positive life, leaving behind all the negativity, selfishness and callous attitude towards the different aspects of life. Optimism according to her should be the keynote of life!

The author’s book, ‘Musings on Parenting’, was awarded the Sahitya Sparsh Award 2025 in the category of Parenting and Child Development and it involves a thorough analysis of most of the major issues that may be encountered by the parents in their journey of parenthood. The author has also penned other books like ‘Sri Aurobindo’ and ‘Shakespeare – Eastern and Western Theories’, and ‘A Survey of Shakespeare’s problem plays’.