Dehradun IT Park Land controversy: MLA Pritam Singh submits Memo to Chief Secretary

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 9 Oct: Chakrata MLA Pritam Singh on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to the Chief Secretary of Uttarakhand, objecting to the decision to allot two plots of land in Dehradun’s IT Park to RCC Developer on a 90-year lease. The MLA termed the move against the interests of youth and the IT industry of the state.

In the memorandum, he stated that the primary objective of the IT Park was to create employment opportunities for the state’s youth and to promote the information technology and software industry. However, using government land for real estate development, he said, goes completely against that objective.

According to the memorandum, both plots—R-1 (4 acres) and R-2 (1.5 acres)—have been allotted exclusively to RCC Developer, raising serious questions about transparency and fairness in the process.

MLA Pritam Singh said, “The late former Chief Minister, ND Tiwari, established SIDCUL with the vision of promoting genuine industrial investment and job creation. The government must ensure that the IT Park does not become merely a centre for real estate development, but a true hub for industry and employment generation.”

He urged the government to review and intervene in the matter immediately, stating, “It is the government’s responsibility to prioritise the interests and employment of the youth. Faulty policies that jeopardise the future of young people cannot be accepted.”

The issue has sparked a new debate in the state over transparency in land allocation within the IT Park and the broader direction of government policy. Former MLA Rajkumar, former Metropolitan President Lalchand Sharma, Ajay Singh, and Monty Raturi were also present during the submission of the memorandum.