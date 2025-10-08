Need to adopt Valmiki’s ideals for greater social harmony: Mahendra Bhatt

BJP pays tribute to Valmiki on his birth anniversary

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 7 Oct: On the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti, the BJP today paid rich tribute to him and resolved to internalise the ideals of Maharishi Valmiki, promote social harmony and effectively counter casteist and misleading politics across the state. State BJP President and Rajya Sabha MP Mahendra Bhatt urged the party workers to adopt the inspirational teachings of Maharishi Valmiki in their daily lives.

As part of the statewide Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti programmes, an ideological tribute was paid to the sage at the party’s state headquarters today. In his address to the party workers, Bhatt reminded that Maharishi Valmiki imparted numerous inspirational principles relevant to human life and society. He observed that Maharishi Valmiki is one of those Rishis who composed the great epic Ramayana, where the life story of Lord Ram has guided generations through the ages.

Bhatt highlighted that this timeless epic outlines many duties for human and individual life connected to Lord Ram. He emphasised that the ideals of individual duty, harmony, compassion, and equality, described by Valmiki in the Treta Yuga, must be embraced by every individual and party worker. He called upon workers to implement the inspiring values imparted by Maharishi Valmiki in their responsibilities.

Bhatt affirmed that Maharishi Valmiki’s Jayanti is being celebrated in all districts with this spirit. He also announced plans to celebrate this Jayanti every year not merely as an event but with special focus on its personal inspirational significance. He appealed to workers to strive to enhance social harmony based on the ideals mentioned in the Ramayana and give a fitting response to casteist and misleading politics.

On this occasion, speakers, office bearers, and senior workers offered flowers to the portrait of Valmiki and pledged to follow the path shown by him. Among those present on the occasion included Rajya Sabha MP and BJP’s National Co-Treasurer Naresh Bansal, former Cabinet Minister Prem Chand Aggarwal, State BJP Treasurer Puneet Mittal, Office Secretary Jagmohan Rawat, and Lal Batti holders Dr Devendra Bhasin, Subhash Barthwal, Bhagwant Makwana, BJP’s State Media Co-Convenor Rajendra Negi, Vinay Goyal, State Spokesperson Kamlesh Raman, Mukesh Kohli, and Rajkumar Purohit besides a large number of party office bearers and senior workers.