Crackdown on food adulteration intensified, fake dairy products seized

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 7 Oct: Following strict directions in this regard from Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, a massive campaign against food adulteration has been intensified across the state which has sent out a clear message that consumer health is paramount and no leniency will be shown. The citizens have also been urged to carefully check packaging, labelling, and manufacturing dates when purchasing the food items, particularly during the ongoing festive season.

Inspections of mawa (khoya), paneer, ghee, sweets, and other food products have been accelerated, with Food Safety and Drug Administration (FDA) teams continuously conducting raids. CM Dhami and Health Minister Dhan Singh Rawat have ordered stringent action against adulterators, emphasising that compromising consumer health will not be tolerated. Officials have been instructed to maintain strict surveillance over the quality of food items sold in markets to curb adulteration effectively.

Health Secretary and FDA Commissioner, Dr R Rajesh Kumar has directed Additional Commissioner (Food Safety) Tajbar Singh Jaggi to conduct continuous inspections and raids across all the districts during the festive period. Special attention is being paid to border districts to prevent the influx of counterfeit and substandard food from other states. The officials have claimed that mobile vans are actively collecting samples, and the laboratories have been instructed to expedite testing so that immediate legal action can be taken against offenders.

Commissioner, Dr Rajesh Kumar stated that the mobile food testing labs are regularly visiting markets to conduct on-the-spot checks of products such as mawa, khoya, paneer, sweets, and oils. Samples are being collected in every district, town, and major market to ensure that only safe and high-quality food reaches consumers. He insisted that the government’s stance is clear that consumer health is non-negotiable.

Additional Commissioner Tajbar Singh Jaggi is personally leading raid operations in various districts. He confirmed that special surveillance is being maintained in Dehradun, Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar, and Nainital districts, along with the Char Dham pilgrimage routes and major tourist destinations. Extra teams have been deployed to collect samples of dairy products and sweets for laboratory testing. Establishments found guilty face immediate action, including sealing, licence cancellation, and fines.

Early this morning, a joint team from the Food Safety Department and the police intercepted a vehicle at Baleki Yusufpur village in Bhagwanpur, which was found supplying paneer without quality certification or health approvals. The products lacked FSSAI markings and labelling, posing a serious health risk. The team seized the items and filed a case against the driver and supplier under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. Jaggi stated that the department is closely monitoring gangs supplying counterfeit dairy products in Bhagwanpur and assured continuous action in the coming days.

In a similar operation in Rishikesh, the authorities intercepted a vehicle carrying five quintals of cream, 35 kilograms of ghee, and 50 kilograms of skimmed milk powder, none of which had quality certificates or approval documents. The products were seized, and samples sent for testing. Preliminary investigations indicate they were likely brought illegally from other states. The department confirmed that strict punitive action, including FIRs and legal proceedings, will be initiated against the culprits.

Chief Minister Dhami has reiterated that public health and consumer protection are the government’s top priorities, stressing that there is no place for adulteration in Uttarakhand. He called on the public to purchase verified products only and report any suspicious food items or sellers. Health Minister Rawat added that safe food is fundamental not only to individual health but also to the development of society, confirming that all resources have been provided to the department to curb adulteration. Officials have been instructed to remain vigilant during the festive season and ensure zero tolerance for lapses.