Four pilgrims trapped in snowfall, rescued from Chorabari Glacier near Kedarnath

Garhwal Post Bureau

Rudraprayag, 7 Oct: Four pilgrims had ventured towards the Chorabari Glacier, located a few kilometres beyond the Kedarnath temple. But after the darshan at Kedarnath Temple, they got trapped by sudden heavy snowfall. However they were later rescued by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). The pilgrims had trekked nearly two to three kilometres above Kedarnath Dham towards the glacier when the weather conditions deteriorated rapidly. Stranded in the snow, they somehow managed to alert the police about their plight.

Following the distress call, an SDRF team from Post Kedarnath, led by Sub Inspector Manohar Kanyal, immediately set out on a rescue mission equipped with necessary gear. Braving the severe weather, the team conducted a painstaking search operation amid continuous snowfall and rain. After hours of effort, the team successfully traced all the 4 pilgrims in the Chorabari Glacier area and brought them down safely to Kedarnath.

The rescued pilgrims, Harsh Rana son of Rajkumar Rana, Deepak Negi son of Yogeshwar Negi, Navneet Tyagi son of Arvind Tyagi, and Aditya son of Sarvan Kumar, are residents of Radheshyam Vihar Phase, Ghaziabad, under Muradnagar Police Station in Uttar Pradesh. Their families were informed about their safety soon after the operation concluded.

The Chorabari Glacier, also known as Chorabari Tal or Gandhi Sarovar, is situated at an altitude of around 3,800 metres above sea level and serves as an important source of the Mandakini River. Although the glacier is a scenic spot often visited by trekkers and nature enthusiasts, the route is particularly perilous during winter months due to unpredictable weather and heavy snow accumulation.

The authorities have time and again cautioned tourists against venturing into high-altitude Himalayan zones without obtaining prior permission or the assistance of authorised guides. It has often been observed that travellers who ignore safety advisories and explore restricted or risky areas end up stranded, putting their lives in grave danger. With snowfall continuing in the upper reaches of Uttarakhand for the past two days, the administration has once again issued strict warnings urging tourists to refrain from trekking in such regions, particularly during inclement weather. In these remote areas, poor network connectivity often makes it difficult for people to call for help, adding to the risk to their lives. The police and administration have appealed to all visitors to adhere to safety norms and avoid undertaking unauthorised treks in mountainous regions during this period.