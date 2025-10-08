Gov stresses on development in Himalayan region for national security

Garhwal Post Bureau

New Delhi, 7 Oct: Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd) addressed a programme organized at the United Service Institution of India (USI) in New Delhi on Tuesday. The event was jointly organized by the Ministry of External Affairs’ Strategic Think Tank and the prestigious defence institution, USI.

The Governor delivered a special address on the topic “Uttarakhand in India’s Strategic Vision: Pathways to Development and Security .” He said that the development of Himalayan border areas is not merely a social or economic necessity, but an essential component of national security . The Governor stated, “Roads, schools, health centers, and other basic facilities in border villages are not just welfare measures — they are strategic steps that strengthen the nation’s security . Border development , in itself, is a form of strategic deterrence.”

Lt Gen Singh emphasized that Uttarakhand’s unique geographical location plays a crucial role in national security , environmental protection, and the conservation of water resources. He added that development and security cannot be viewed separately. “When border regions are strong and self-reliant, the nation’s frontiers become truly secure,” he remarked.

Sharing his experiences from visiting more than 30 villages along the India-China-Nepal borders, the Governor said that there has been a remarkable change in the confidence and mindset of the local people. He noted that local entrepreneurship, homestays, handicrafts, organic farming, and activities of women self-help groups are giving new energy to border communities. These initiatives have not only reduced migration but are also encouraging reverse migration to border villages.