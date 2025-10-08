By Radhika Nagrath

I did not want to miss the Dandiya night during Shardiya Navratri nor the high range musical world record attempt to sing Hanuman Chalisa but a strong force pulled me towards hills in Rajasthan and leaving all assignments I darted for this spiritual heaven on Abu Road – Shantivan , and it was truly rewarding. The occasion was the National media conference organised by Brahma Kumari Ishvariya Vishwavidyalaya. The plenary sessions at the five daylong conference not only made me focus on my goal but also made me feel like a flying soul without the load of worries and ambitions. The retreats happen round the year and people come from far off places to rejuvenate in the green captivating ambience, I was told.

The clean green ambience

The moment I stepped into the administrative office in Shantivan located about 7 kms away from the Abu Road railway station, I was fascinated to see all white clad people tossing their fingers on the computer keyboards doing registrations and bookings for the guests. Gopal Narsen, an eminent advocate from Roorkee and his scientist friend, Gopal Raju had come to receive me at the railway station in a car. Gopal had visited this centre of Brahma Kumaris thirty times. He was instrumental in taking me to different functional areas of the centre. All facilities are mechanized – the kitchen, cooking area with huge stainless steel setup and pipelines. It looked to me like a pharma unit manufacturing medicines where least human touch is involved and the volunteers work with head gears on and gloves in hands to maintain hygiene in the food. The dining areas had capacities to serve 5000 people at any given time.

BK Suraj Kumar, 60, who has been brought up as a teenager in the BKs vicinity and is a senior Rajyog trainer, said, “We do cut trees for developing the campus but plant new ones to maintain the harmony. The green trees not only increase the oxygen level in the atmosphere but also help retain the positive vibes necessary for our balanced personalities.”

The airy inspiring corridors

The best part was the residential facility. I got a shared accommodation in Diamond guest house which had well ventilated rooms with balconies and airy corridors. The décor was absolutely charming and eye catchy and at every step I came across a life changing poster with scenes of nature. I was tempted to get myself clicked in front of them. One of the posters read, “To be Eveready in life means spending every breath as if it was our last breath, knowingly.” The inhabitants of the centre were the young scholars – mostly women educated in different streams. Even the keynote addresses in the conference apart from the state Governor and legislator were by the Brahma Kumari sisters who were post graduates and research scholars in journalism, languages and media.

Magnanimous sprawling campus

Here everything is magnanimous and made in white marble. The centre is structured on nearly 50 acres of land and is serving as the world headquarters complex of the Brahma Kumaris. This expansive campus hosts the pillar-less Diamond Hall with seating capacity of 20,000, a meditation hall, among other facilities for conferences, spiritual gatherings, and retreats. A water fountain amidst the nicely groomed lawns in round shape rendered a perfect look to the entrance of the facilities. I also visited the value education facility which has courseware for all age groups designed mainly to enhance the innate capacities and value system of the students.