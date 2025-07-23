Need to intensify efforts to promote Organic Products: Minister Ganesh Joshi

Garhwal Post Burea

Dehradun, 22 Jul: Uttarakhand Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Ganesh Joshi, held a meeting with Vinay Kumar, Managing Director of the Uttarakhand Organic Commodity Board (UOCB), who provided a detailed briefing on the various schemes and programmes currently being implemented by the Board in the state.

During the meeting, the MD briefed the Minister on the Board’s efforts related to the certification of organic products, farmer awareness, training programmes, and marketing initiatives. He also stated that a virtual meeting is scheduled for 23 July with the National Cooperative Organic Limited (NCOL) and the UOCB to discuss collaborative efforts.

It was highlighted that, last year, NCOL had procured 400 quintals of organic paddy from farmers in Uttarakhand. This year, the target has been raised to 1,000 quintals, marking a significant increase in procurement.

Commending the Board’s role in promoting organic farming in the state, Minister Ganesh Joshi emphasised that the demand for organic products is steadily increasing, and Uttarakhand farmers must benefit from this growing market. He said that more concerted efforts are needed in the area of organic agriculture.

The Minister directed officials to develop a comprehensive and long-term action plan to resolve farmers’ issues being received through the Organic Board. He reiterated the government’s commitment to providing better facilities, training, marketing support, and fair pricing to farmers, underlining that empowering farmers remains a top priority for the state government.