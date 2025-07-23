Rains continue to lash U’khand; 126 roads remain blocked

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 22 Jul: Uttarakhand continues to grapple with unrelenting rainfall, with torrential showers yesterday and today causing widespread disruption across the state. The heavy downpour blocked several roads yesterday and some more today, prompting an urgent response to restore connectivity. As per the State Emergency Operations Centre, 126 roads currently remain obstructed, including major routes such as the Rudraprayag–Kedarnath National Highway, Tawaghat–Lipulekh National Highway, and Pithoragarh–Sobla Border Road, in addition to a key district road in Nainital.

In all, one National Highway, three State Highways, 36 Public Works Department (PWD) roads, and 86 rural roads have been the most affected. Machinery and manpower have been mobilised to clear these routes, and an amount of Rs 47.64 crores has already been spent on repairs and restoration work.

The Meteorological Department has forecast continued rainfall till 26 July, issuing a yellow alert for the period. The state has had to bear substantial damage since 1 June due to the ongoing monsoon, with over 300 houses damaged in just 51 days. Infrastructure including the culverts and roads has also suffered extensively. Not only this, 25 persons have also lost their lives in monsoon-triggered natural disasters so far this season – 18 others have been seriously injured while 8 remain missing. The state has also witnessed considerable livestock losses, with 83 animals reported dead, comprising 24 large and 59 small animals. In particular, the Yatra routes have faced severe setbacks, where five pilgrims have died, five were injured, and one remains missing.

According to the state disaster department, a total of 349 buildings have been damaged between 1 June and 21 July, with three homes completely destroyed, 22 partially wrecked, and 324 suffering partial damages. Additionally, 10 cowsheds were reported damaged, intensifying the agricultural and rural distress.

Speaking to the media, Public Works Department (PWD) Secretary Pankaj Kumar Pandey observed that continuous rainfall continues to affect hill regions, and repairs are being undertaken wherever weather conditions permit. The department is contending with significant logistical challenges, and while damage to any bridge has not been reported so far, bailey bridges are being installed at blocked sites to restore traffic movement.

The PWD claims to have decided to inspect all the bridges across the state and undertake site-specific treatment for those requiring repairs. However, due to the Panchayat elections, progress on inspections remains hampered, as numerous departmental staff have been deployed on election duty. The officials claim that once the panchayat elections conclude, inspections will be fast-tracked and remedial measures implemented promptly. Updating on the state’s preparedness, Disaster Management Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman said Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has issued firm instructions to facilitate unhindered movement for residents, pilgrims, and tourists. JCB machines have been stationed in landslide-prone and vulnerable regions to ensure immediate clearing of blocked roads.