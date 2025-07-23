Dhami stresses on safety first while expanding air connectivity in U’khand

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 22 Jul: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today directed the officials to expedite all ongoing projects of the Civil Aviation Department, placing particular emphasis on stringent safety standards for helicopter operations across the state. During a review meeting held at the Secretariat here today to review the progress of aviation-related initiatives, the CM asserted that expanding air connectivity is vital for improving accessibility to the state’s remote regions but also stressed that there is a need for firm adherence to aviation safety protocols and called for proactive efforts to promote aero sports within the state.

Dhami also directed the commencement of regular charter services to the Char Dham sites, aimed at enhancing pilgrimage connectivity.

Secretary Civil Aviation, Sachin Kurve, apprised the meeting that a new Flying Training School is being set up at Pantnagar to cater to the growing demand for professional pilots in the civil aviation sector. In collaboration with ISRO, digital mapping capabilities are being developed to reinforce air traffic safety infrastructure. It was also shared at the meeting that under the aegis of the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA), preparations are being made to start shuttle services under the Uttarakhand Air Connectivity Scheme between Dehradun-Joshimath and Joshimath-Badrinath, alongside new routes connecting Pithoragarh-Dharchula and Pithoragarh-Munsiyari. Plans are also underway to initiate direct helicopter operations from Gunji to boost pilgrimage and tourism in the Adi Kailash region. In addition, construction of an extra helipad near Garudchatti is in progress to enhance helicopter services to Kedarnath.

It was further shared that expansion works at Jolly Grant Airport in Dehradun and the Pantnagar Airport are advancing steadily. Pantnagar Airport is projected to be fully developed by 2027–28, while Jolly Grant Airport is being upgraded to international standards, with completion targeted by 2026. Taking into account the logistical needs and tourism prospects of Gunji, Munsiyari, and Adi Kailash, the Pithoragarh airstrip is being transformed into a Regional Hub Centre. In addition, new helipads are also planned in border areas, in coordination with the Indian Army.

Among those present at the meeting included Vice Chairman of the Infrastructure Monitoring Council Vishwas Dawar; Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan; Principal Secretaries RK Sudhanshu and R Meenakshi Sundaram; Secretary Sachin Kurve; Chief Executive Officer of UCADA, Ashish Chauhan; Additional Secretary Vineet Kumar and Additional Chief Executive Officer of UCADA, Sanjay Tolia besides senior officials of the departments concerned.