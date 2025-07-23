Dhami directs fast-tracking of game changer road projects

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 22 Jul: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami directed officials to accelerate all procedures for the four-lane elevated road construction project on the Rispana and Bindal rivers during a review meeting chaired by him here today. The meeting was held at the Secretariat here, today, to review progress of the Public Works Department’s (PWD’s) game-changer road projects. During the meeting, the CM also directed swift action on the Dehradun Ring Road/Bypass from Asharodi to Mohkampur and the Utility Duct Policy.

The CM emphasised the adoption of innovative techniques in road construction. He stated that the reconstruction and repair of bridges in deteriorating condition must be undertaken on a priority basis. He directed that, for the construction of safe and durable roads in landslide-prone areas, technologies like geosynthetic retaining walls be employed. He further sought a continuous campaign to ensure roads are free of potholes.

Dhami also directed the officials to focus particularly on expanding road connectivity across the state. He called for rapid progress in improving mutual connectivity between Kedarkhand and Manaskhand. He insisted that a more effective action plan be devised to further strengthen road connectivity from Dehradun to Haldwani, Delhi to Haldwani, and other major cities. He also directed expediting the work on alternative routes to mitigate traffic congestion between Mussoorie and Dehradun, and for speeding up road blacktopping works.

Secretary, PWD, Dr Pankaj Pandey, stated in the meeting that under the first phase approval for the construction of the 11 kilometre long four-lane elevated corridor on the Rispana River and the 15 kilometre long corridor on the Bindal River, feasibility and hydrological studies have been completed. Marking as per the proposed land acquisition plan is currently underway at the site. The also claimed that the alignment for the Dehradun Ring Road has been finalised. The project’s feasibility report is ready, and a joint inspection with the Railways has been conducted to prepare a diversion plan. For the Dehradun-Mussoorie connectivity project, the feasibility report has been prepared, and geotechnical investigation has also been carried out.

Among those present at the meeting included Vice Chairman, Infrastructure Monitoring Council, Vishwas Dawar, Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan, Principal Secretaries RK Sudhanshu and R Meenakshi Sundaram, Secretary Sachin Kurve, Additional Secretaries Ashish Chauhan and Vineet Kumar besides senior officers of PWD and other related departments.