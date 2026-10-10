New Executive Engineer assumes charge at Garhwal University

Garhwal Post Bureau

Srinagar (Garhwal), 9 Oct: Arvind Mohan Suyal, the newly appointed Executive Engineer (EE) of Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University, has assumed charge at the University.

Prior to joining the University, Suyal had been serving as an Assistant Engineer in the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India, since 2017. He began his professional career in 2011 as a Junior Engineer (JE). Before that, he had also worked as a Project Engineer with the JP Group.

Suyal holds a B.Tech degree in Civil Engineering and an MBA. It is worth noting that a meeting of the Selection Committee for the appointment to the post of Executive Engineer was held on 18 August.

On assuming charge as Executive Engineer at the University, Suyal was extended warm congratulations and best wishes by University officials and the staff of the Engineering Wing.

On the occasion, Registrar Prof. Y.P. Rairani, Dean of Recruitment and Promotion Prof. M.S. Panwar, along with all the employees of the Engineering Wing, congratulated Suyal and conveyed their best wishes for his new assignment.