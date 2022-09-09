New session commences for Humanities in GEHU

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 8 Sep: The Session for Humanities and Allied Sciences of Graphic Era Hill University commenced today with an induction programme at its KP Nautiyal Auditorium.

Students were excited to start their new journey by entering university life and their eyes were full of new hopes. Dean, Academics, Director-Infrastructure, Registrar, Heads of the Department and faculties welcomed the students.

In charge Vice-Chancellor Prof R Gowri welcomed the students at the induction programme and said that, from humanities to applied science, every course has its own unique demand in industry. By pursuing these courses, the students could shape their individuality and identity. To achieve their dreams they would need to become responsible students. Every single minute of the course is valuable and they should never hesitate to clear their doubts with their teachers.

Registrar Dr Arvind Dhar said that, along with global exposure, the personalities of the students would be polished.

Director, Infrastructure, and Professor Media and Mass Communication Prof (Dr) Subhash Gupta motivated the students by saying that, if they love their work, they would never feel exhausted continuously work harder to fulfill their dreams. Controller of Examinations Dr Pankaj Rana threw light on the examination process of the university.

Chief Proctor Dr Nardev Singh elaborated on discipline and regulations of the university. The session ended with ice breaking sessions conducted by Pramod Thapliyal and Navneet Gairola. The show was anchored by Dr Himani Binjola.