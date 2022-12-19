New sports policy aims to provide best facilities to players: Dhami

Inter-Departmental Badminton tournament inaugurated by CM

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 17 Dec: Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the inter-departmental badminton competition organised by Uttarakhand Secretariat Badminton Club, at Parade Grounds here today. During this, the Chief Minister encouraged the badminton players by playing a few shots himself. This badminton competition will run from 17 to 19 December 2022 in which 25 teams of the state are participating.

Chief Minister Dhami said that a grand competition is being organised by the Secretariat Badminton Club. This type of competition provides the enthusiasts an opportunity to play together and understand each other. This badminton competition to be held amongst different departments would also increase coordination between departments. He said, “It is a commendable effort to promote sports along with departmental works. Sportsmanship also inspires discipline towards one’s actions. The Chief Minister said that today the players of India are performing brilliantly in various sports competitions at the global level. In the new sports policy of the state, efforts have been made to provide all possible facilities to the players ”.

Dhami observed that Uttarakhand has been blessed abundantly by nature. The natural beauty of Uttarakhand attracted everyone to the state. With the proper use of its natural resources, one would have to make Uttarakhand a leading state of the country. Everyone’s participation was very important for the overall development of the state. The Chief Minister said that a three-day Chintan Shivir was organised in Mussoorie to plan for the overall development of the state. The Chief Minister said that soon he would also hold a meeting with the Section Officers from the Secretariat.

Mayor Sunil Uniyal Gama said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami , the state government was constantly working to promote sports . The government had always sincerely encouraged the work of encouraging the players . The Chief Minister’s resolution of Clean Doon, Sundar Doon, would require everyone’s efforts and mutual coordination and participation to make it a reality.

National level Badminton player Punita Nagalia, President of Uttarakhand Secretariat Badminton Club Panna Lal Shukla, Vice President Mahavir Singh Chauhan, General Secretary Pramod Kumar, Deputy Director Sports Dharmendra Bhatt, District Sports Officer Shabali Gurung, JP Maikhuri, other officials of Secretariat Badminton Association were present on the occasion. And players from different departments were also present.