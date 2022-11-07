“No dull moments in Raj Kanwar’s Life”

Rich tributes paid to veteran journalist Raj Kanwar

By ARUN PRATAP SINGH

DEHRADUN, 5 Nov: A function titled ‘Celebration of his Life’ was held at a local club at Rajpur Road here today in memory of veteran journalist Raj Kanwar who passed away on 31 October this year. The function was organised by his family this evening, and rich tributes were paid to Late Raj Kanwar, the journalist, the author and the person. Speaking on the occasion former DG Police and writer Aloke Lal recalled his association with late Raj Kanwar. He recalled that Raj Kanwar had a spirit of a finest human being and that though he was kind to everyone he met in his life, he was also upfront and honest in his opinions about them. He was an outgoing person who was very particular towards looking after everyone he met and hosted. Lal also recalled his indomitable spirit and how he was so unique a person that he was writing even at the age of ninety and above. He had turned a publisher of books with Writers’ Combine and had started publishing books of other authors at such an age. Lal also recalled his books and in particular “Dateline Dehradun – Part Two’ which was written recently and recalled the sense of humour that Kanwar had. He said that there was never a dull moment with Raj Kanwar, as he had a peculiar sense of humour. Lal further recalled his sense of discipline and hard work as well his generosity and philanthropy.

Lal also paid a tribute to Kanwar on behalf of Satish Sharma, Editor & Publisher of Garhwal Post who could not make it to the function due to prior engagement and said that he had written a good account of his association with Kanwar in today’s Garhwal Post. Industrialist and philanthropist Dr S Farooq also recalled his association with Raj Kanwar and recited a number of Urdu couplets to describe the indomitable spirit and personality of Raj Kanwar. He said that the time spent with Raj Kanwar were moments to cherish. He also shared that he considered wife of Raj Kanwar, Ambar Kanwar as his sister and the entire family as his own family. Farooq also prayed for peace to the departed soul by reciting some relevant phrases from Quran.

Ganesh Saili could not make it due to a family engagement, but sent his message which was read out by Manav Kanwar, the elder son of Raj Kanwar. Saili focused on how he had accompanied celebrated author Ruskin Bond as an invited guest to the marriage of Minnie Kanwar, the daughter of Raj Kanwar and that was his first meeting with Kanwar and the beginning of his long association with Kanwar.

Uday Chatterjee recalled that Raj Kanwar was a strict disciplinarian who worked hard and partied hard. He had unique zest for life and was a multidimensional personality. He also described Kanwar as a walking encyclopedia who had an amazing memory.

Zarine, also recalled her association with Raj Kanwar and how despite not going out to meet for sometime, he still made it up at a function organised by her.

DGP Ashok Kumar reminded the gathering that though he came to know Raj Kanwar mainly through his writings in various newspapers including Garhwal Post, his meeting with Kanwar was arranged by Satish Sharma, Garhwal Post's Editor in Delhi. This was the beginning of his association with Kanwar and through this association he got to know how full of life Kanwar was and how he inspired everyone around him.

Journalist Anupama Khanna also recalled her association with Raj Kanwar and the family.