No other temple in name of Char Dham shrines will be allowed: Dhami

CM makes several announcements for District Rudraprayag

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 20 Aug: Due to bad weather, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami could not reach the Raksha Bandhan and Jan Milan programme organised in Agastyamuni in district Rudraprayag today and addressed it in virtual mode. He wished Raksha Bandhan to all the women in the district and promised that he would be personally present among them in Rudraprayag soon. The CM also made several announcements on the occasion.

In all, eight announcements were made for Rudraprayag district. He announced upgradation of Agastyamuni Nagar Panchayat to the level of Nagar Palika (Municipal Council) and also announced that an ITI will be established in Bhanj to promote technical education in the district. Dhami also declared Tungnath Mahotsav Makku as a district level fair. He further announced widening of the Mayali-Basukedaar- Guptkashi motor road, upgradation of Guptkashi PHC to CHC category and beautification of Maharishi Agastyamuni Temple. He also promised to establish a ground for cremation and burial of horses and mules in case of sudden death on the Yatra route. He also announced approval of an amount of Rs 5 crores for reconstruction of part of Vijaynagar- Pathalidhar road.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM claimed that his government is working with full commitment towards women empowerment. The effort is to empower women economically through various public welfare schemes. Participation of the women is being ensured and encouraged in every field. Through self-help groups, women are making important contribution in making themselves, the family and state self-reliant. The state government has decided to give 30 percent horizontal reservation to women in government jobs.

The Chief Minister said that no other temple will be permitted to be built in the name of Kedarnath or any other Dham anywhere in the country. He reminded that this decision has been taken by bringing a proposal in the cabinet. The Chief Minister said that all the temples of Kedarkhand are being developed. To promote tourism, the State Cabinet has also decided to give a subsidy of Rs 1.50 crore for tourism development related to schemes worth Rs 5 crore. This will help in the development of hotels, homestays and other tourism schemes in the hilly areas and will increase self-employment opportunities for the youth.

The Chief Minister said that all the arrangements are being made for the second phase of the Yatra in Kedarnath Dham. The government is continuously making efforts to make the Yatra more smooth and well organised. Effective measures are being taken to bring Kedar Valley back to its old form after the disaster and to ensure that the Kedarnath Yatra is conducted well again and there is no disruption in it.

The Chief Minister said that from the first week of September till the closure of the portals of the Char Dham temples for the winter, online system for the Char Dham Yatra will continue as before and the pilgrims who will not be able to register online for the darshan of the four Dhams in Uttarakhand, will be provided with the facility of registration on the spot. There will be no compulsion of any kind of number in this. For this, offline spot registration will be arranged. This arrangement will also be done in Haridwar, Rishikesh and Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath. During the Char Dham Yatra, the arrangement of barricading and checking will be reviewed and reduced to the minimum. He also claimed that as soon as this year’s Yatra is completed, preparations will be started for next year’s Yatra from then itself. Soon efforts will be made to conduct the Yatra through the Yatra Authority, work is going on at a fast pace for this.

As the representative of the Chief Minister, Rudraprayag MLA Bharat Singh Chaudhary participated in the Rakshabandhan programme in the Chief Minister’s Sashakt Bahana Utsav at Agastyamuni and Regenta Resort, Ukhimath. On this occasion, local rural women tied Raksha Sutra on the MLA’s hand and sent Rakhis to the Chief Minister through him.

On this occasion, in-charge Chandi Prasad Bhatt, District Panchayat Vice President Sumant Tiwari, BJP State General Secretary Aditya Kothari, District President Mahavir Singh Panwar, District Panchayat President Amardei Shah, Mahila Morcha President Asha Nautiyal also greeted the women and shared with them information regarding various schemes being run by the government for the welfare of women. Information was given about the schemes and achievements of the government. District Magistrate Saurabh Gaharwar, SSP Lokendra Singh, Chief Development Officer Dr GS Khati along with a large number of women and local people were present at the programme.