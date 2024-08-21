St Jude’s School wins ‘15th Brother Keogh Junior Boys Inter School Football Tournament’

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 20 Aug: St Jude’s School participated in the ‘15th Brother Keogh Junior Boys Inter School Football Tournament’ held at St Joseph’s Academy, here. Sixteen schools participated in the Tournament.

St Jude’s played their first match against Doon Presidency School, Premnagar, and won by 3-0. The goal was scored by Steve Messi.

He scored 2 goals for the team and Agastya Bhatt scored one goal. St Jude’s played their second match against St Joseph’s Academy B Team and won, 3-0. The goal scorers were Aryan Srivastava, Steve Messi and Agastya Bhatt, scoring 1 goal, each.

After winning two matches St Jude’s reached the Quarter Finals. St Jude’s played the Quarter Final match against Nirmal Ashram Deepmala Public School, Rishikesh, and won 2-0. The goal scorer was Shriyansh Rawat with 2 goals.

St Jude’s then defeated St Joseph’s Academy in the semi-final, 1-0. The goal scorer was Shriyansh Rawat.

The final match was played against Shivalik Academy. St Jude’s School won the final, 2-1. The goals were scored by Anant Thapa and Shriyansh Rawat.

The Chief Guest at the final match was Rajesh Mamgain, the Principal of Maharana Pratap Sports College, Raipur.