Foetus found in 7-month-old baby’s stomach removed after surgery at Himalayan Hospital

Dehradun, 20 Aug: Rinku (name changed) was only seven months old when his mother noticed his growing stomach. Initially, she ignored it, but as the stomach continued to enlarge, she became concerned. Despite consulting several doctors, Rinku did not find relief.

Rinku’s mother and family approached Dr Santosh Singh, a senior Paediatric Surgeon at Himalayan Hospital, Jollygrant. In Rinku’s initial examination, Dr Singh suspected an abnormal mass in the stomach. An X-ray revealed that a human foetus was developing inside Rinku’s stomach.

Dr Santosh Singh explained that this condition is medically termed “Foetus-in-Fetu” (Foetus inside a Foetus). After fully informing Rinku’s parents, the hospital’s surgical team meticulously planned the operation.

Dr Santosh Singh shared that, last week, Rinku underwent successful surgery, and the partially developed human foetus was successfully removed from his stomach. Four days after the operation, Rinku, now fully healthy, was discharged. His family’s happiness has returned. The operation was made successful with the cooperation of Dr Ayesha, Dr Harish, Dr Vaishnavi, Geeta, and Rajni.