Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan calls for best utilisation of Monsoon Session

By Our Staff Reporter

Rudraprayag, 20 Aug: State Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan today called for best utilisation of time during the Monsoon Session of the state assembly beginning tomorrow.

She left this morning for Gairsain which is the summer capital of the state and where the Monsoon Session of the Assembly is due to be held from tomorrow onwards. On her way, she was welcomed by her supporters and party workers in Maletha (Devprayag). She reached Rudraprayag this afternoon where she planted trees along with the local people and volunteers. This plantation drive was carried out under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Before her departure for Gairsain from Rudraprayag, she emphasised on the importance of the assembly session and said that this session is run on taxpayers’ money and therefore the session should not be wasted but instead the time in the House should be fully utilised for the development of the state. The Speaker expected all the MLAs and officials to discharge their responsibilities with efficiency, transparency and responsibility during the session. She stressed that the objective of this session is to solve the problems of the state and give priority to development works, so that the public can get real benefits.

Bhushan also wished all the MLAs well for the upcoming session and expressed confidence that this session will prove to be productive and progressive for the state. On this occasion, local leaders and citizens also appreciated this tree plantation programme and pledged to fulfil their responsibility towards the environment.