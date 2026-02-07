Nobel Laureate’s lecture bridges Global Science with Rural Uttarakhand

Garhwal Post Bureau

Ranikhet, 5 Feb: In a significant step toward strengthening higher education and scientific outreach in remote and rural regions of Uttarakhand, Government PG College, Ranikhet, recently organised an online lecture by Carl E Wieman, recipient of the Nobel Prize in Physics. The lecture was conducted simultaneously through Zoom and YouTube Live, ensuring wide participation from students, teachers, and research scholars across the hill districts of the state. The programme was organised in collaboration with the Bhaktivedanta Institute as Knowledge Partner, with the objective of bringing world-class scientific exposure to students studying in geographically challenging and rural areas. The academic initiative was conceptualised and coordinated by Dr Bharat Pandey, Assistant Professor of Chemistry, and Coordinator, Science Popularisation Cell, Government PG College, Ranikhet, and District Coordinator of the Uttarakhand Council for Science and Technology (UCOST), Dehradun, with a focused vision of extending global scientific engagement to remote educational institutions.

Delivering his lecture on “Taking a Scientific Approach to Science and Engineering Education”, Prof Wieman shared insights from his scientific journey and emphasised the importance of evidence-based teaching, critical thinking, and nurturing scientific temperament. He stressed that education must inspire curiosity and analytical reasoning rather than remain confined to examination-centric learning. The interactive Zoom session enabled direct engagement between participants and the Nobel Laureate, while YouTube Live ensured wider outreach, allowing students from distant colleges of Uttarakhand to participate without geographical barriers. The initiative was widely appreciated for effectively connecting global scientific excellence with hill-region education.

On the occasion, Pushpesh Pandey, Principal, Government PG College, Ranikhet, stated that such academic programmes play a vital role in strengthening research culture, enhancing student motivation, and building academic confidence, particularly in government colleges located in rural and hilly regions.

Appreciating the initiative, Prof Durgesh Pant, Director General, UCOST, said, “Such initiatives, reflect a visionary academic approach. Programmes like these play a crucial role in connecting global scientific excellence with students from rural and geographically challenging regions, while significantly promoting scientific temper and innovation-driven education in Uttarakhand.” The programme also received appreciation from Vidya Bharati Uttarakhand, Vigyan Bharti Uttarakhand, and UCOST, recognising it as a meaningful effort toward strengthening scientific temper and educational outreach in the state. The recorded lecture remains available online for wider academic benefit and can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/live/nsGuRdh6kGQ?si=R9IidpdMRCtEyd9J .