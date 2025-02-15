Noted environmentalist Bimla Bahuguna passes away

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 14 Feb: Bimla Bahuguna, wife of the late Sunderlal Bahuguna, renowned for his international identity as a leader of the Chipko movement and Gandhian thoughts, has passed away at the age of 93. Rajiv Nayan Bahuguna, son of the late Sunderlal Bahuguna, shared the news of his mother’s death on social media.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has expressed his condolences on the passing away of Bimla Bahuguna. Rajiv Nayan Bahuguna wrote on his social media handle today that his mother breathed her last at 2.10 a.m. She was at her residence in Shastri Nagar, Dehradun. It is worth noting that, like her husband Sunderlal Bahuguna, Bimla Bahuguna too dedicated her entire life to environmental protection and social uplift.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, in his condolence message posted on social media, observed that Bimla Bahuguna was known for her clear understanding, hard work, and dedication. Lakshmi Ashram, established by Sarla Ben, a close disciple of Mahatma Gandhi, was where Bimla Bahuguna was considered one of the most beloved students.

The CM added that the news of the demise of Bimla Bahuguna, who dedicated her life to social upliftment and made an unprecedented contribution in the field of environmental protection, is extremely sad. The CM prayed to God for eternal peace for the departed soul and for strength to the bereaved family to bear this immense grief.