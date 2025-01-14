NRI U’khandis appreciate immense potential for investment in U’khand

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 12 Jan: The inaugural session of the International Overseas Uttarakhandi Conference (Pravasi Uttarakhandi Conference) held here today chiefly focused on discussing investment opportunities in manufacturing, energy production, and startups.

AK Kala, Chairman of Brosten Group from Thailand, shared his plans to open a manufacturing unit in India and stated that he would be prioritising Uttarakhand for this venture. He stated that his company aims to manufacture equipment for the oil and gas sector in Uttarakhand and supply it globally. Kala also expressed his intention to repopulate villages emptied due to migration through reverse migration and by proposing to adopt one such village. He also added that he plans to support needy women above 70 years of age through the Bhima Care Foundation, named after his mother.

Meenakshi Arora Dabral, founder of Mandala Global from Singapore, is working to make products by women entrepreneurs of Uttarakhand available on her e-commerce platform. She liberally praised the ‘House of Himalayas’ umbrella brand created by the Uttarakhand government, highlighting the high quality of its products. Dabral emphasised Uttarakhand’s potential role in the global food chain, sharing that she supplies organic products from the region to Singapore.

Kunal Uniyal, who operates an AI-based startup in Uttarakhand, shared his journey of returning from London to run a shipping transport startup in the state. He added that many investors have shown interest, and he also emphasised their focus on the slogan “Make in India, Make in Uttarakhand”.

Rajesh Gunsola of Gunsola Hydro Power Generation is running a hydro project in Budhakedar of Tehri district, providing employment to 50 people. Gunsola shared his announced plans to start a solar project in Vinayakhal. Aman Joshi, a consultant in the solar plant sector observed that the Uttarakhand hills are an ideal site to garner solar energy, with immense investment potential.

Presiding over the session, Additional Secretary, Energy, Ranjana Rajguru shared with the participants details of the state government’s efforts to increase energy production and attract investment. She also announced that the Geo- Thermal and Green Hydrogen Policy would also be prepared by the state soon. The session was conducted by Commissioner, Industries, Prateek Jain.