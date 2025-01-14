Dr Neetish Kamboj felicitated by U’khand Medical & Sales Representatives’ Association

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 12 Jan: The ‘Uttarakhand Medical & Sales Representatives Association’ felicitated Dr Neetish Kamboj, a dental specialist from Lakshmi Dental Laser & Implant Centre, Haridwar Road, today, for receiving a double master’s degree from Catholic University of Rome. Dr Kamboj is the first dentist in India to achieve this prestigious international degree.

The Chief Guest at the ceremony was neurosurgeon Dr Mahesh Kudiyal, who congratulated Dr Kamboj on this achievement and praised his contribution to advancing laser technology in dentistry. Senior BJP leader and statehood activist, Ravindra Jugran, also appreciated Dr Kamboj’s efforts.

The programme was conducted by the Association’s City President and State General Secretary, Deepak Sharma. He elaborated on Dr Kamboj’s contributions to laser technology in dentistry and expressed hope that laser techniques would be adopted in government hospitals in the future.

Senior dental professionals Dr JDS Rana, Dr Sumita Prabhakar, Dr Atul Alok, and Dr Puneet Tyagi also shared their thoughts during the event. Towards the end of the programme, Dr Neetish Kamboj gave an in-depth presentation on the benefits of laser technology in dentistry.

In his closing remarks, Deepak Sharma, State General Secretary, assured that the Association would spread awareness about the multiple benefits of laser technology in dentistry to the public.

The ceremony was attended by Jitendra Bijalwan, Anand Ramola, Shailendra Negi, Minesh Sharma, Rakesh Dharni, Atul Verma, Ayush Singh, Lokesh Lohani, Pramod Uniyal, Anil Petwal, Ashutosh, and many others.