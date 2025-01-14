Police arrest 3 drug dealers with smack worth Rs 6.50 Lakh

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 12 Jan: In two separate cases, the Dehradun police arrested three drug dealers, including a woman on Sunday. The police recovered a total of 21.43 grams of smack worth Rs 6.50 lakh and Rs 67,510 in cash.

On Sunday, the Doiwala police conducted a checking operation in Teliwala, where they arrested two individuals, Mehnaz, a resident of Niyamwala, and Irfan, a resident of Bajawala. The police found 13.31 grams of smack worth Rs 4 lakh in their possession. Mehnaz was carrying 7.81 grams, while Irfan had 5.50 grams. Additionally, Rs 67,510 in cash, earned from selling the drugs, was recovered from them. During interrogation, both accused admitted that they are drug addicts and had purchased the smack from a contact in Sahaspur, police said.

On the same day, the Sahaspur police arrested Kurban, a 37 year old resident of Kasai Mohalla, Rampur. He was caught with 8.12 grams of smack worth Rs 2.50 lakh during a routine check near Ramnagar. Kurban admitted that he had bought the smack from someone in the Rampur area. Cases have been registered against the accused under the NDPS Act, and further investigations are underway. The operations were carried out by teams from Doiwala and Sahaspur police stations, led by SI Sumit Chaudhary and SI Javed Khan.