“Honesty, hard work & good behaviour are key to success for students”

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 12 Jan: Dolly Oberoi, President of GRD IMT College, Dehradun, participated as a panellist in the event, “Gap between Academic and Industry Skill Sets”, organised by College Duniya. The event was held at a hotel on Mussoorie Road, here. Present was former DGP, Uttarakhand, Ashok Kumar, as well as many prominent policy makers from leading colleges of Dehradun. The event was also attended by Sanjay Meena, Chief Business Officer of College Duniya.

During her address, Dolly Oberoi, President of GRD IMT College Dehradun, highlighted the important challenge posed to the education system by the rapid pace of technological advancement. She said that, while technology is rapidly developing, the education sector is struggling to keep pace with it. At present, there is inability to change the education system at the pace at which technology and people’s skills are changing in the industry, due to which Indian youth are facing a struggle to prepare.

“I understand the American and European education system well, but the time has come to upgrade the skill set of teachers and professors in India and make their skill set, capacity building and use of technology easier,” she asserted. “GRD IMT always teaches students to develop communication skills, analytical and logical thinking along with the need to work hard and be good with peers, thereby providing students with a golden opportunity to learn from others as well as succeed in their early careers.”

Dolly Oberoi introduced the term ‘INDEMIA’ to address these issues, blending industry and academia as the key to preparing future generations for the demands of industry.

Oberoi emphasised the need for active collaboration between academic institutions and industry leaders. She urged industry professionals to come forward and share their insights, mentor students and get involved in initiatives such as hackathons, Startups and Entrepreneurship, Time Management and Skill Utilisation to promote entrepreneurial thinking. According to her, these efforts will play a vital role in equipping students with the right skills to make them industry ready.