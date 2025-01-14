Dhami calls upon NRI U’khandis to contribute to state’s development

CM inaugurates ‘1st International Pravasi Uttarakhandi Sammelan’ in Doon

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 12 Jan: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the ‘1st International Pravasi Uttarakhandi Sammelan’ at a hotel here today. This one-day conference of NRI Uttarakhandis living in various countries was hosted by the state government. Addressing the conference, Dhami highlighted the huge potential for investment in the rapidly developing state. He also mentioned great opportunities in the state in fields like adventure tourism, power generation, aromatic plants, manufacturing, agriculture, horticulture, herbal medicine, AYUSH, and wellness sectors.

The CM stressed that significant reforms have been incorporated both at the policy and the structural levels to establish Uttarakhand as a prime investment destination. Improvements have been made in rules to facilitate starting businesses, and strict statutory provisions have been enacted for a crime-free and fear-free society.

Dhami added that enhanced infrastructure of roads, rail, airports, ropeways, and communication networks has made the state a safe, easy, and attractive investment destination. NITI Aayog’s ranking also points to this progress. Dhami called upon the NRI Uttarakhandis to adopt a village or town of the state and pledge to develop and preserve it to address the grave problem of migration. He also dwelt upon the importance of their qualification, experience, and technical knowledge in realising the state’s aspirations.

The CM described the conference as a special festival of cultural and social engagement, noting that NRI Uttarakhandis are respected globally for their honesty, hard work, and dedication. He urged them to make their home state also proud, just as they have made India proud abroad.

On this occasion, Dhami also announced the formation of a migrants’ cell for better coordination and cooperation with the non-resident Uttarakhandis and declared that a provision would also be made for a venture fund in this respect.

Highlighting the significance of 2025 as a milestone year, Dhami observed that Uttarakhand is celebrating its silver jubilee this year and also hosting the National Games from 28 January. It would also become the leading state to implement the UCC. He reminded them that the state has also initiated measures to promote winter tourism including the Winter Yatra and asserted that this would prove to be a game changer for the state’s economy.

During the conference, the overseas Uttarakhandis also shared their experiences, reflecting on their childhood memories and the substantial changes in Uttarakhand witnessed by them over the years. They also stressed on increasing opportunities for youth in the rapidly developing state of Uttarakhand.

NRI Uttarakhandis Girish Pant, Anita Sharma, Dev Raturi, Vinod Jethudi, AK Kala, and Shailesh Upreti praised CM Dhami and the government for the conference and stated that this has allowed them to reconnect with their roots and contribute to their homeland. They also supported the move of adopting a village or at least a child in remote areas by them to help address the challenges posed by large scale migration from the villages. Several participants also spoke in their mother tongue, showcasing their deep bond with Uttarakhand.

On the occasion, the CM also felicitated NRI Uttarakhandis Girish Pant, Anita Sharma, Dev Raturi, Vinod Jethudi, AK Kala, and Shailesh Upreti, who have significantly contributed to the state’s development and have also adopted villages in the state.

Various Self Help Groups (SHGs) of women had also put up stalls at the conference venue under the umbrella brand of Uttarakhand ‘House of Himalayas’.

Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal, MLA, Tehri, Kishore Upadhyay, Chief Secretary Radha Raturi, DGP Deepam Seth, ACS Anand Bardhan, former DGP Anil Raturi, Principal Secretary RK Sudhanshu, Secretaries R Meenakshi Sundaram, Ranjit Kumar Sinha, Vinod Kumar Suman, Deependra Chaudhary, Commissioner, Garhwal, Vinay Shankar Pandey, DG, Information, Banshidhar Tiwari, were among those present on the occasion.