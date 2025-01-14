Urban Local Body polls are the nearest democracy can get to the common people (along with the panchayats in the rural areas). These are about everyday concerns to be dealt with by leaders of the local community. As such, how much can these be contested along political lines? One may feel strongly connected to a particular party’s ideology, but does one ignore a friend or neighbour seeking to represent the local ward who is not from that party? Should anybody be made to face this dilemma?

This raises the question whether political parties’ candidates should contest under party symbols. With more than one person from a party contesting, it would allow those who are presently labelled as ‘rebels’ to exhibit the clout they exercise in their respective wards. As such, instead of the party’s symbol and support helping a candidate win, the party would have an idea about which leaders have grassroots support.

One may ask how a city council can function with mostly ‘independent’ members. How would a directly elected council president or mayor be able to function without structured support? It is possible if there is clarity on the council’s objectives and issues are properly debated. This is not such a utopian idea as may seem at first glance. There is no preventing formation of cliques and interest groups on specific issues, but the pressure to follow the party would not exist. It could lead to better governance and accountability. This would be truly autonomous functioning.

The municipal elections in Uttarakhand, at present, in contrast, are being contested mostly between the two national parties – BJP and Congress. Considering the fact that candidates have been ‘selected’ by ‘panels’ in each party, with senior ‘observers’ present, how can an ‘autonomous’ spirit be sustained? Is it the people’s will that prevails, or of the respective parties? How then can it be said that the people’s priorities are being followed? It is true that independent candidates have a better chance of getting elected at this level, but these are usually not enough to influence decision making. Perhaps it is time for such local polls to be liberated from party and ideological restrictions for Indian democracy to flourish.