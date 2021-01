By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 13 Jan: Major General VS Ranade, IG-Operations, NSG, met DG Ashok Kumar, here, today.

Discussions were held between the two on deployment of the NSG at the coming Kumbh Mela.

DG Kumar said that two teams of the NSG would be deployed at the Mela to thwart any designs of anti-national elements. In the meanwhile, these teams would also train the Uttarakhand Police Anti-Terrorist Squads.