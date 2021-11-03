Nungshi-Tashi to host adventure festival

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 2 Nov: Uttarakhand’s Everest twins, Nungshi and Tashi Malik, fresh from their recent climbs in the Swiss Alps, now plan to host their annual adventure event ‘Basecamp Festival India’ from 6 to 11 November at their institute, Outdoor Leadership School, near Purkal Gaon, here.

The twins believe that ‘caught in increasingly modern fast paced and stressful lifestyles fellow Indians are in urgent need of lifestyle change -from indoors to outdoors, to better connect with themselves, with their environment and with others’.

“Inspired by our Explorers Grand Slam experiences, and by numerous international outdoor festivals we have spoken at, we resolved to bring the same for our own people. We are hosting the festival with the two fold objective – Give visibility and voice to Indian adventurers; inspire and encourage others to take to the outdoors for balanced lifestyles.

“Unlike many other sports currently gaining popularity in India largely due to corporate support, adventure sports are in a nascent stage and so is the Outdoor Industry. We aim to use Base Camp Festival India as spring board to popularise the outdoors and adventure sports. Also to mobilise corporate and Government support for making the outdoors a lucrative career option,” they aver.

“We want to make India an Outdoor Nation with equal and active participation of girls” says the younger twin, Tashi, who had successfully captained Team India ‘Khukuri Warriors’ in the World’s toughest race held in Fiji Islands in September 2019.

This year, the Uttarakhand Adventure Tourism and Uttarakhand Eco Tourism departments have partnered with Nungshi-Tashi to promote state adventure tourism.

The twin adventurers are of the firm belief that early childhood experiences shape much of later life attitudes and interests.

The festival aims to celebrate the outdoors where anyone can sign up at the prescribed fees and spend the better part of a week doing a range of adventures and learn many life skills such as wilderness first aid, basic survival skills, obtain detailed knowledge of various specialized adventure sports, yoga and meditation. Most importantly, it’s a rare opportunity to learn to live with basic necessities and minimise negative footprints on our environment.