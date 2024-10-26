OASIS celebrates 7th Founder’s Day, ‘Autumn Rustle’, with Exhibitions & Performances

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 25 Oct: The OASIS celebrated its Seventh Founder’s Day, Autumn Rustle, on 24 and 25 October with vibrant exhibitions, performances, and an awards ceremony.

The formal event began with a sacred ‘Vedocharan’ and the ‘Lighting of the Lamp’ by Chief Guest Prof Sulekha Dangwal, Chairman Rakesh Oberai, Director Raghav Oberai, and School Director Sanjiv Bathla. School Captain Deepjyoti Negi’s speech was followed by Prof Dangwal’s motivational address.

The event featured exhibitions across Art, Pottery, Photography, Science, and Social Science, showcasing students’ creativity and intellect, which was inaugurated by eminent educationist Leena Aparajit. Highlights included a powerful Nukkad Natak, Udghosh, addressing social issues, followed by cultural performances such as ‘Snow White the Musical’, the classical dance Nrityastuti, and a dramatic staging of Shakespeare’s Macbeth.

On the second day, Ankuram students presented Abhivyakti, a Nukkad Natak, along with a school report. The awards and recognition ceremony, led by Sanjiv Bathla, honoured top achievers, while Chairman Rakesh Oberai and Director Raghav Oberai presented the Best House of the Year 2023-24 award.

Musical performances included ‘Walking The Wire’ and ‘Malhaar Ke Rang’, concluding with the vibrant classical group dance Sanskriti. The event reflected The OASIS’ dedication to holistic, creative, and academic excellence.