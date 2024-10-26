U’khand Cong submits panel of contenders for Kedarnath by-poll to Screening Committee

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 25 Oct: The State Congress Committee has finally sent the panel of contenders to the party screening committee for the Kedarnath byelection. The names for the panel were finalised today at a meeting chaired by state in-charge Kumari Selja. Now, the party High Command will decide after discussing the list at the screening committee meeting in Delhi tomorrow.

Sources claim that the party is likely to announce its candidate for the Kedarnath by-poll by 27 October.

It may be recalled that, in all, 13 contenders from the Congress have claimed tickets for the Kedarnath assembly byelection. However, sources claim that three names have been forwarded. These names are former MLA Manoj Rawat, Kunwar Sajwan, and Laxman Rawat. Sources admitted that PCC Chief Karan Mahara pressed for the ticket to Kunwar Sajwan, while other senior leaders including Harish Rawat and Ganesh Godiyal pressed for former MLA Manoj Rawat. This meeting was held in Delhi.

Today, the State Congress Committee sent the panel to the screening committee. The screening committee meeting is likely to be held in Delhi tomorrow.

It has been indicated that the meeting of the State Coordination Committee, formed to create mutual coordination in the Congress, will be held tomorrow at the Congress office. State President Karan Mahara, Leader of Opposition Yashpal Arya, former CM Harish Rawat, Deputy Leader of Opposition Bhuvan Kapri, MLA Pritam Singh, Ganesh Godiyal, former minister Harak Singh Rawat, and other senior leaders will be present. The strategy for the Kedarnath byelection will be discussed at the meeting, and suggestions will be taken from senior leaders.

It may also be recalled that the BJP has already submitted its panel of possible names to the BJP’s Central Election Committee. It appears that both the parties are preferring to wait for the rival party to announce its candidate first.