Rethink Strategy

Terrorist attacks have intensified all of a sudden in J&K after the recent assembly elections. The number of civilian and security personnel deaths has also increased. This indicates that the desperation within the Pakistan inspired separatist movement has grown, because the return of ‘normalcy’ is the last thing they want. Also evident is the likelihood that, after having had a comparatively long period of success against terrorists, the J&K establishment has become somewhat complacent, and its response pattern predictable.

It is time, perhaps, for a revamp of the security set-up in the Union Territory. Although it would be a mistake to question the judgement of those actually doing the job on the ground with considerable past success, sometimes it is good to shake up established practices. It helps to obtain feedback on what are the new challenges and how tactics as well as overall strategy need to be fine-tuned.

The manner in which terrorists are being able to move around without being noticed indicates that their support network of collaborators continues to function. Also, the lethality with which small groups can attack has increased. They are receiving information about ‘soft’ targets and convenient spots to attack. The system also needs to be reminded that the motivation level of those who believe they are assured of entry to ‘Jannat’ overcomes the fear of death. Other means are needed to dissuade them, particularly hitting back at the higher-ups in the chain of command. That means further eviscerating Pakistan’s ability to sustain such campaigns. There is certainly no scope for any ‘improvement’ in relations, as is being currently sought.

It must also be noted by the ruling National Conference that its demand for early restoration of statehood would result in it having to deal with this heightened law and order challenge. Under the present system, the security headache is that of the Centre and CM Omar Abdullah can focus on development and administrative issues. The politicians, particularly those in Kashmir, know well the difficulties posed by cross-border terrorism and should help create an environment that reduces its existing support base. It is now obvious that celebrations regarding ‘restoration of democracy’ after formation of a new government were premature, and the UT has a long way to go before its people can enjoy peace and prosperity.