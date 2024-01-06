Objections sought on seniority list of Police Inspectors in state

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 5 Jan: The Police Headquarters has sent a letter seeking objections and no-objections from all the Police Inspectors to the order of seniority on a provisional seniority list issued by the department. The sources in the department have claimed that objections and the no-objections have been sought to ensure preparation of a fair and final seniority list of the Police Inspectors in the state police. All the objections or No-Objections have been sought on a proforma within a period of next 7 days. The inspectors can submit their written representation along with archival evidence.