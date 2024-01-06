10 senior Police Officers transferred in U’khand

Promod Kumar to be SP City; Lok Jeet Singh, SP Rural in Doon

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 5 Jan: In all, 10 senior Police officers were transferred today by the State Home Department under the signature of Additional Secretary, Home, Attar Singh. Among those transferred are 5 IPS and 5 PPS officers. Sources claimed that these transfers were pending for some time and were finally cleared today.

IPS officer Sukhbir Singh (Batch 2010), presently posted as Commandant of IRB-I, Ramnagar (Nainital), has been posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police, Intelligence, at PHQ. Ramchandra Rajguru (IPS Officer of Batch 2013), who was SSP, Almora, has replaced Sukhbir Singh as Commandant IRB-I Ramnagar.

Devendra Pincha (IPS of 2016 batch), SP, Champawat, has been now transferred as SSP, Almora, in place of Ramchandra Rajguru. IPS officer Ajay Ganpati Kumar (IPS Batch 2018) has been transferred as the new SP of Champawat district. He was posted as Superintendent of Police, Railways, in Haridwar.

Devendra Pincha will be the new SP of Almora, while Ajay Ganpati Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Railways, has been made the new SP of Champawat district. Kamlesh Upadhyay (IPS of 2022 Batch) who was posted as SP Rural in Dehradun, has now been transferred as SP, Crime and Law & Order, in Dehradun itself.

Among the PPS officers, Sarita Dobhal, presently posted as SP City in Dehradun has been transferred as SP, Railways, in Haridwar. Pramod Kumar has been transferred as SP City in Dehradun in place of Sarita Dobhal. Kumar was earlier posted as SP, Crime and Law & Order, at the PHQ in Dehradun. Lok Jeet Singh, presently posted as SP, CBCID, Dehradun, has been transferred as Superintendent of Police, Rural, Dehradun. Pankaj Gairola, Additional SP in Dehradun, has been promoted and transferred as SP, Crime, Haridwar. Manoj Thakur has been transferred from the post of ASP, Haridwar, to the CID, Dehradun.