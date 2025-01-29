Olympus High showcased tricolor handicrafts on R-Day

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 28 Jan: Olympus High celebrated the 76th Republic Day with great pride and reverence on the premises of the school. The celebration was marked by a deep sense of patriotism as students performed on various songs, including ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and ‘Halla’.

The programme also featured soulful renditions of songs like ‘Phagunero’ (a Bengali song) and ‘Tiranga’, performed in the students’ euphonious voices.

The celebration began with the national flag being unfurled by Managing Director Kunal Shamshere Malla, in the presence of Principal Anuradha Pundeer Malla, and the school staff. This was followed by the singing of the national Anthem, which resonated with the spirit of unity and patriotism.

The highlight of the event was a stirring performance of the patriotic song Jahan Daal Daal Par Sone Ki Chidiya, sung by the Managing Director, himself, which evoked strong feelings of nationalism among the audience. Following this, Principal Anuradha Malla, addressed the students and emphasized the importance of the Indian Constitution and the need to uphold and protect its values.