Graphic Era MBA students eligible to study two semesters in Russia

By Our Staff Reporter
DEHRADUN, 28 Jan: Experts in Graphic Era informed the students about international business trends. MBA students can study for two semesters in Russia also.
A workshop on ‘International business trends in Russia‘ was organized at Graphic Era Deemed University. In the workshop, Professor Vladimir Shapovalov of Moscow State Institute of International Relations informed the students about the growing business opportunities in Russia. He said that doing business in Russia will give students experience of doing global business. Along with this, the demand for Indian products will increase in the Russian market. He called upon the students to keep learning new skills to become better entrepreneurs.
Graphic Era has started a dual degree programme in collaboration with Moscow State Institute of International Relations. Students of Graphic Era will be able to study for two semesters from there also. Under this programme they will get degrees from both the universities. The workshop was organized by the School of Management Studies and Office of International Affairs. In workshop Dean International Affairs DR Gangodkar and HOD of Management Department Navneet Rawat, Sachin Ghai and students were present.