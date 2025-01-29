PM may visit Harsil, Mukhba in Feb, advocates winter tourism in U’khand

By ARUN PRATAP SINGH

DEHRADUN, 28 Jan: In an exclusive report, Garhwal Post had recently indicated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Uttarakhand during the ongoing Winter season in order to promote Winter Yatra. This was indicated by Prime Minister Modi himself on Tuesday, during his address at the inaugural ceremony of 38th National Games in Dehradun. Sources claim that Modi may visit either Mukhba or Harsil in district Uttarkashi next month and stay overnight there.

During the inauguration of the Games, the Prime Minister called upon the people to explore Uttarakhand in winter, highlighting the potential of adventure sports and the need to boost winter tourism in the state. Speaking at the event, Modi emphasised that Uttarakhand cannot solely rely on the Char Dham Yatra for its development. He stressed the importance of diversifying tourism and commented that Uttarakhand is his second home, and he wishes to visit it during winter. He also urged everyone to explore this beautiful state in the colder months.

The Prime Minister also appealed to the players participating in the National Games to learn more about Uttarakhand’s winter tourism opportunities and explore its adventure offerings.

Meanwhile, sources in the BJP indicate Modi’s winter trip may take place around February 5, with a likely visit to Mukhba or Harsil in Uttarkashi, the winter abode of the revered river Ganga. From here, he is expected to deliver a message promoting winter tourism. Preparations are already underway in Uttarkashi, with the administration focusing on repairing roads, parking facilities, and other arrangements. Snowfall in the region poses challenges, but the government remains committed to showcasing Uttarakhand’s winter charm.