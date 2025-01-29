Champion urges ired Gurjars to stall Mahapanchayat

By ARUN PRATAP SINGH

DEHRADUN, 28 Jan: The Gurjar Community to which former Khanpur MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh belongs had summoned a Gurjar Mahapanchayat on Wednesday in Roorkee in support of jailed Kunwar Pranav Singh has been postponed on the appeal of Kumar Pranav Singh Champion issued from Haridwar jail. In the ongoing feud between Champion and the current Khanpur MLA Umesh Kumar, Umesh Kumar too has summoned a meeting of the Brahmin community on January 31 even as Haridwar district administration is learnt to be taking steps to prevent this meeting.

The Gurjar Mahapanchayat, scheduled for January 29 in Roorkee, was postponed following an appeal issued by former MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion from jail. In a letter sent from jail, Champion prioritised the importance of the National Games, leading the community to decide to postpone the Mahapanchayat and as a result, the Haridwar District administration breathed a sigh of relief after the postponement. On Tuesday, senior administration officials tried to convince Champion‘s supporters and the Gurjar community. His wife, Rani Devyani Singh, read out Champion‘s letter to the Gurjar community and supporters. In the letter, Champion did not express regret for his actions.

Referring to the letter, Rani Devyani said that her husband requested the postponement of the Mahapanchayat to prioritize the National Games, hosted by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Champion emphasised that it is a matter of pride for the state.

She also mentioned that their son, Kunwar Divya Pratap Singh, has been selected for the national shooting team. He appealed to the community to bless Divya Pratap and contribute to making this historic event a success.

In a violent turn of events on January 26, Champion and his supporters reportedly opened fire outside Kumar’s office. Videos of the incident, including one showing MLA Umesh Kumar brandishing a pistol, quickly went viral on social media.

Authorities finally intervened, arresting both leaders. While Champion was remanded to 14 days in judicial custody, Umesh Kumar was granted bail by the court.

In the aftermath, the Gurjar community, outraged by the developments, rallied in support of Champion and called for the Mahapanchayat which is now postponed. The situation remains tense, with both political and social ramifications unfolding.

The Gurjar community has expressed outrage over the imprisonment of Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion , accusing the administration of taking biased action. Leaders of the Gurjar community gathered at Champion ‘s residence in Landhaura Riyasat and issued a stern warning to the government. Kirat Singh, national president of the Kisan Union (Patel), has demanded Champion ‘s immediate release, serving an ultimatum to the administration of holding a Panchayat in Laksar if Champion is not released. Ravindra Gurjar, president of the National Gurjar Mahasabha, echoed the sentiment, accusing the administration of conspiring with the government against Champion . He warned of a large-scale movement if Champion is not released promptly.