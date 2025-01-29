Fire mishap in Savni takes one life, nine houses gutted

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

UTTARKASHI, 27 Jan: In a sudden and tragic incident, a massive fire broke out in Savni village, located in the Mori block of Uttarkashi district late Sunday night. The fire ignited at night rapidly spread from one house to another, engulfing multiple residences. Most of the houses were made of wood, which contributed to a swift spread of the flames. The village faced significant challenges in controlling the fire due to lack of water, resulting in nine houses being completely destroyed by the blaze. In addition, one woman lost her life in the tragic incident. The situation remains under control as authorities continue to prioritize relief and rescue operations

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed officials to extend all possible assistance to the families affected by this calamity, ensuring they receive the necessary support to recover. He has instructed the district administration to promptly initiate relief and rehabilitation measures.

The District Emergency Operation Centre in Uttarkashi received information about the fire via a telephone message at around 10:40 pm on Sunday. Upon receiving the report, teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police, fire services from Mori and Naugaon, and Revenue department officials were dispatched to the location. Other relevant departments were also put on alert.

The incident site is located approximately 5 kms from the nearest road, requiring a trek to reach the affected area. District Magistrate Mehraban Singh Bisht directed the Tehsildar of Mori to provide updates and has issued orders for additional teams to be sent to the site as needed. The Tehsildar, along with additional teams of revenue officials and relief materials, has already departed for the location.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and District Disaster Management Officer Devanand Sharma reported that a revenue team has reached the affected village. Forest department personnel stationed in nearby areas have also been called in to assist with relief and rescue efforts.

The District Magistrate has instructed all concerned departments, including medical and water supply teams, to respond promptly and provide assistance at the scene without delay. He has also directed the involvement of personnel from the Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam, Tons Forest Division, and Govind Wildlife Sanctuary to support the operations. Additionally, the SDM of Purola has been tasked with coordinating the relief and rescue efforts.

Nidhi Semwal, Deputy Director of Govind Wildlife Sanctuary, confirmed that Forest Department personnel are actively working to contain the fire . Additional teams from the department are also being sent to the site to aid in the efforts.

A response team comprising the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Fire Service, Animal Husbandry Department, and Forest Department managed to control the fire by morning. However, by that time, the fire had already caused substantial damage, leaving three houses completely demolished and two partially damaged.

The Chief Minister directed District Magistrate Uttarkashi, Meharban Singh Bisht to prioritise the provision of essential items, including food, clothing, and temporary shelter, for the affected families.