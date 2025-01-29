HC to probe into crime history of Champion, MLA Umesh Sharma

By ARUN PRATAP SINGH

NAINITAL, 28 Jan: The fate of MLA Umesh Kumar Sharma and former MLA Kunwar Pranav Champion , who are embroiled in a firing case, seems to have escalated. Taking suo moto cognisance of this very serious matter, the Nainital High Court has sought the crime history sheet of both. At the same time, the BJP has issued a showcause notice to former MLA , Champion , indicating strict disciplinary action against him.

The High Court, taking a suo moto cognisance of the ongoing tussle between the two on the road and on social media, has ordered the DM and SSP of Haridwar district to appear in court on January 30. The court of Justice Rakesh Thapliyal, has summoned both the officers to the High Court on Thursday.

The Court has also sought details of the firing incident that happened on the Republic Day in Roorkee and present all the evidence of the incident. The court has also sought the complete details of the crimes, cases, and weapons of Umesh Kumar and Champion should also be presented in the court. The court has also ordered that all the video footage, newspaper clippings, and photographs related to the ruckus created by both the accused on January 26, be also presented before it. The High Court bench has summoned the criminal history sheet of both the accused in this case and it is being seen whether they had given information about their crime history in the nomination papers or not.

After this order of the High Court, there was a stir in the Haridwar district administration. It may be recalled here that both Umesh Kumar and Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion have a long standing rivalry, which began as a political rivalry after Umesh Kumar contested the 2022 Assembly elections and managed to defeat BJP candidate Devyani who is wife of Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion . Since then, both leaders have bene spewing fire against each other even on social media.

It is worth noting that in the case of firing at the residence of Khanpur MLA Umesh , former MLA Kunwar Pranav Champion has been sent to jail in judicial custody for 14 days. While MLA Umesh Kumar has been granted bail on personal bond. Umesh Kumar had challenged Champion by going to Champion ‘s Rangmahal in Landhora on Saturday night and allegedly firing there. After Champion ‘s post on social media, Umesh supporters openly came out on the streets.

The very next day, on January 26, Champion responded to the challenge by firing in broad daylight. Several rounds of bullets were fired at the MLA‘s residence. There was also stone pelting from both sides. In this shameful incident, both the leaders and supporters used expletives against each other’s family members also. Surprisingly, the police and local administration were notably absent during the entire episode, raising questions about the lack of preventive measures.