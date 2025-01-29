Sports Mahakumbh in 11 cities of U’khand : Dhami

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 28 Jan: In his address at the inaugural ceremony of National Games here on Tuesday, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on behalf of the people of Uttarakhand and expressed gratitude to the state for hosting such an important national-level sports event. He informed that the 17-day National Sports Mahakumbh is being organised in 11 cities of the state, with over 10,000 players from across the country participating in 35 sports . This year’s National Games are themed “Green Games” to promote environmental protection, with extensive use of solar energy and efforts to minimize plastic use.

Dhami stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India is on track to establish itself as a developed nation by 2047. He highlighted India’s progress in social fields like education, health, child development, and women empowerment, as well as advancements in science and technology, manufacturing, and research and development. Modi has achieved significant milestones such as the abolition of Article 370 from Kashmir, the construction of a grand temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya, the implementation of the CAA law, and the abolition of triple talaq. Inspired by Modi, the state has also started a winter yatra to promote tourism and strengthen local employment and the economy.

Dhami announced that the resolution to implement the Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand has been fulfilled, with the UCC law implemented in the state from January 27. He credited this historic achievement to the guidance of Prime Minister Modi.

It may be recalled that the 38th National Games were inaugurated in Uttarakhand on Tuesday evening in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Governor Lt Gen Gurmeet Singh (Retd), and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami . Bollywood singers Jubin Nautiyal, Pawandeep Rajan, and Pandavaz Band enthralled the audience with their performances.

During the programme, players participated in a spectacular parade led by the band team of Sainik Ghorakhal, followed by teams from different states and union territories. Olympian shuttler Lakshya Sen handed over the Tejaswini torch to Prime Minister Modi and administered the oath of the National Games to the players. Following Modi’s address, a loud conch was blown to mark the silver jubilee year of the establishment of the state of Uttarakhand.

Prime Minister Modi met several Uttarakhand players who participated in international competitions, including Jaspal Rana, Manish Rawat, Lakshya Sain, Surendra Kanwasi, Hansa Manral Sharma, Nitendra Rawat, Subhash Rana, and Manoj Sarkar. Chief Minister Dhami presented Modi with the popular cap of Uttarakhand.