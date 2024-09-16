On DM Doon’s orders, 2 additional medicine distribution counters to open at Coronation Hospital

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 14 Sep: On the instructions of Dehradun District Magistrate Savin Bansal, the Hospital Administration at the Coronation District Hospital has initiated the process to increase the number of medicine distribution counters from the exiting 3 to 5 counters.

According to the Hospital Administration, these two additional counters will be ready and start operating within next three days.

It may be recalled that Bansal had conducted a surprise inspection of the Coronation District Hospital recently and had found many deficiencies. During the course of his inspection of the District Hospital, he also witnessed a huge crowd at the medicine counters. Keeping in mind the convenience of the patients coming to the Hospital, the DM had issued instructions to increase the medicine counters and make the arrangements easier. The number of medicine counters is now being increased from 3 to 5 and expectedly bring significant relief from large queues for the patients and their attendants and save their time as well. The DM had also directed to make seating arrangements near the counters keeping in mind the convenience of the patients.

During the inspection of the Coronation District Hospital, the DM had expressed strong displeasure on seeing the garbage and then instructions were given to take strict action against the contractor concerned. In compliance with the instructions of the DM, a fine of Rs 50,000 has been imposed on the contractor M/s Alliance Security Services.