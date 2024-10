By

One Day

By Aadhya Reddy Janumpally

4th grade

Podar International school

Goa

One day I went to a mall,

Which had a big hall.

There a person falls every day.

I don’t know why,

Probably there’s a cry,

As it is haunted.

One day I went to a house,

Which had a mouse.

The mouse said hi,

I said bye I don’t know why.

One day I went to a park,

There was a big shop.

Everyone was shocked,

I don’t know why.

So, one day is crazy a lot!