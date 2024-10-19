Reducing road accidents is significant challenge: Gov

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 17 Oct: Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) participated as the Chief Guest in a programme organised by AIIMS Rishikesh on the occasion of World Trauma Day at the Raj Bhavan auditorium, here, on Thursday. During this event, he felicitated nursing officers, cleaning staff, and mortuary attendants working at AIIMS for their outstanding contributions.

The Governor emphasised that reducing road accidents in Uttarakhand is a significant challenge and called for a widespread public awareness campaign to address this issue. He highlighted that the responsibility towards trauma victims lies not only with healthcare professionals but with society as a whole. He urged coordination among health services, SDRF, NCC, and Red Cross teams to enhance efforts in this area.

He praised AIIMS Rishikesh for training nearly 5,000 students over the past six years, considering it one of their most impactful initiatives. He noted that the successful airlift of over 250 patients in collaboration with the state government demonstrates timely access to life-saving medical assistance.

The Governor also discussed the importance of the helicopter ambulance and telemedicine facilities in addressing health challenges in this mountainous state. He stressed the need to leverage artificial intelligence to advance healthcare services and suggested creating a world-class telemedicine model in Uttarakhand.

On World Trauma Day, he encouraged everyone to commit to making their communities safer and more capable. He announced the upcoming launch of the ‘Sanjeevani’ project, which will provide free helicopter evacuations for patients over the next year.

During the programme, Dr Madhur Uniyal from the Trauma Department presented information about the department’s activities and achievements. The event was attended by AIIMS Rishikesh Executive Director Prof Meenu Singh, Dean Prof Jaya Chaturvedi, Trauma Department Head Prof Kamar Azam, Dr Naveen Kumar, SDRF personnel, and AIIMS Rishikesh faculty and students.