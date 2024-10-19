Uttarakhand: Ascending Star of Indian Cinema

By Jay Prakash Pandey

As the first rays of the sun pierce through the Himalayan mist, a small film crew stands at the edge of a cliff, cameras poised and ready. Below them, rivers glisten like liquid silver, winding through lush green valleys. “Action!” the director calls, and the scene unfolds against the stunning backdrop of Uttarakhand’s pristine landscape, the kind that most filmmakers dream of. But this is no longer just a dream—it’s quickly becoming the new reality of Indian cinema.

In recent years, more directors, both from Bollywood and global platforms, have found themselves drawn to the untouched beauty of Uttarakhand. Whether it’s the spiritual essence of Rishikesh, the mystical appeal of Kedarnath, or the hidden gems like Pauri and Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand has transformed from a vacation destination into a cinematic goldmine. This isn’t just about the landscapes anymore—there’s a movement brewing beneath the surface. Filmmakers are flocking to Uttarakhand not only for its natural charm but also for the progressive policies that have turned it into one of the fastest-growing film hubs in India.

The much-anticipated upcoming movie ‘Pastt’ is set to showcase Uttarakhand’s cinematic potential on a global stage. With key scenes shot across the state’s diverse landscapes, the film highlights the region’s blend of natural beauty and cinematic relevance. It is yet another testament to how Uttarakhand is weaving itself into the fabric of modern Indian and global cinema.

From the snow-capped peaks featured in ‘Kedarnath’ and ‘Shershaah’ to the quiet streets of Dehradun seen in ‘Out of Love’, Uttarakhand is carving its own space in Indian cinema. But what exactly is driving this surge in interest? The answer lies in a confluence of stunning beauty, strategic policy, and visionary leadership.

Cinematic Potential Meets Strategic Vision

In recent years, the state’s strategic initiatives have positioned it as a burgeoning hub for film production. Blockbuster films like ‘Batti Gul Meter Chalu’, ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’, ‘Student of the Year’, ‘The Kashmir Files’, ‘Kedarnath’, ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’, and ‘Shershaah’ have brought the state’s stunning locales into the national spotlight. This rise is supported by a robust film policy that offers significant tax incentives, subsidies, and a streamlined single-window clearance system for filmmakers.

The state’s landscapes have also become a favourite for OTT platforms, with shows like Life Hil Gayi and Guns & Gulaabs, Apharan, Apharan season 2, Candy, Breath season 2, etc., utilising Uttarakhand’s serene settings. These digital platforms are further solidifying the state’s position in the entertainment industry. The 2024 Film Policy of Uttarakhand offers filmmakers a subsidy amounting to 30% of the costs incurred within the state, or up to Rs 3 crore, whichever is lower. Films targeting a younger audience can receive an additional 10% subsidy on top of the primary amount.

The total subsidy depends on the film’s quality and technical attributes, such as cinematography, sound design, and editing. Productions that shoot for at least seven days in newly designated hillside locations of Uttarakhand will receive an additional 5% funding. These locations are selected by the Council in partnership with the Department of Tourism.

Using authentic place names from Uttarakhand in the film qualifies producers for an extra 5% subsidy. Additionally, if the film features one or more principal actors from Uttarakhand, a grant of up to Rs 10 lakh or the actual remuneration amount, whichever is lower, will be provided. Special considerations are given to films with budgets exceeding Rs 50 crore and those produced in foreign languages, which can qualify for up to 50% of their expenditure within the state, capped at Rs 3 crore. Television series, web series, and documentaries filmed in Uttarakhand are also eligible for grants, with particular benefits available for children-oriented content and international documentaries.

Expanding Opportunities: Infrastructure and Connectivity

While Uttarakhand’s natural beauty has always been its greatest asset, the state is also making significant investments in infrastructure to sustain the film industry boom. Plans are underway for a state-of-the-art film city, complete with modern studios and post-production facilities. This development aims to make Uttarakhand a self-sufficient film production hub, reducing the need for filmmakers to seek services outside the state.

Moreover, improving road and air connectivity to emerging areas like Gochar, Pithoragarh, and Almora is boosting the appeal of these remote, unexploited locations for filmmakers. These measures ensure that filmmakers have access to a wider range of scenic locations, making Uttarakhand even more versatile as a shooting destination.

Empowering Local Talent and Revitalising Crafts through the Film Industry

To fully leverage the potential of the film industry, Uttarakhand can integrate various sectors, leading to diverse job creation. A foundational step involves nurturing local talent through film training programmes in it is and vocational schools. By equipping individuals with skills in cinematography, production assistance, set design, lighting, costume design, and makeup, the state can cultivate a proficient workforce, reducing dependence on external talent and bolstering local employment.

Moreover, films offer a platform to showcase and promote Uttarakhand’s rich crafts and local industries. Incorporating local handloom, handicrafts, and traditional items into costumes, set decorations, and props can create a market for regional products, revitalising domestic crafts and arts. As more films are shot in Uttarakhand, the demand for these local products will increase, offering artisans a broader marketplace.

Strengthening Supporting Services

The growth of the film industry also presents opportunities for the hospitality sector. As Uttarakhand becomes a favoured filming location, a surge in tourism can be anticipated. The hospitality industry will need to expand its infrastructure to accommodate film crews and tourists alike. This growth extends beyond lodging and catering to include other essential services that enhance the visitor experience, such as transportation, security, and event management.

Uttarakhand can also foster job opportunities in logistics, equipment rentals, location scouting, and post-production facilities. By creating a comprehensive ecosystem that supports the film industry, the state can unlock significant economic growth and establish itself as a prominent hub for cinematic endeavours.

Supporting Regional Cinema

One of the standout features of Uttarakhand’s film policy is its commitment to supporting regional cinema. Substantial subsidies are available for films made in local languages like Garhwali, Kumaoni, and Jaunsari, helping to revive regional storytelling. Films such as ‘Suberau’, ‘Ghaam’, etc., are prime examples of how regional filmmakers are being empowered by this policy, showcasing the cultural richness of Uttarakhand.

In conclusion, Uttarakhand is not just relying on its natural beauty to attract filmmakers. The state is proactively developing the necessary infrastructure, policy framework, and talent pool to sustain its growing reputation as a key player in Indian cinema. From incorporating film-related courses in it is to improving connectivity in remote areas and providing incentives for large-scale productions, Uttarakhand is taking a holistic approach to film development. With its stunning landscapes and proactive government measures, Uttarakhand is poised to become a major hub for film production, not just in India but on the global stage. As more filmmakers discover the magic of Uttarakhand, the state’s role in shaping the future of Indian cinema will only continue to grow.

(The author is Senior Official Language Officer, ONGC Headquarters Dehradun. The views expressed are personal.)