22-year-old youth commits suicide dressed as a woman in LBSNAA, Mussoorie

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 17 Oct: A 22-year-old youth committed suicide in the guise of a woman by hanging himself with a rope at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Administrative Academy, here, last night. It is reported that the deceased youth, Anukul Rawat, was working in the multi-tasking department at the Academy. He went to his room after duty late in the evening but did not come to work in the morning. The deceased’s associates called him many times but there was no response from the room.

The academy administration informed the Mussoorie police about the matter. The police reached the academy under the leadership of Kotwal Arvind Chaudhary and knocked on the door of the deceased’s room. After not getting any response, the police broke in and discovered Anukul Rawat hanging by a rope in girl’s attire. The police took down the body of the deceased after videography and the room was also searched. The police have also questioned the employees working with the deceased in the academy. The police are also checking his digital footprints.

The deceased youth had adorned had applied lipstick and bindi and was wearing a woman’s dress. The police have sent the body for postmortem and have informed the relatives.

It may be recalled that 6 months ago, due to unknown reasons, the Assistant Manager, Air Traffic Control, posted at Pantnagar Airport committed suicide by hanging himself from a noose after disguising himself as a girl with a bindi on the forehead and lipstick.

Police Inspector Arvind Chaudhary said that 22-year-old Anukul Rawat, son of VS Rawat, resident of village Uflda, Srinagar, had locked the door from inside, the said door was broken by a carpenter and the deceased was brought down. Rawat worked in the MTS department in LBS Mussoorie and lived alone in his government accommodation.